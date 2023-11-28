DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Neuro Placid, Gzi Wisdom, Chad + DANNY

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:45 pm
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
NEURO PLACID - https://www.instagram.com/neuroplacid/ - full band rap attack; final show of the year

GZI WISDOM - https://www.instagram.com/gziwisdom/ - spaghetti western pop

CHAD - https://www.instagram.com/chadchadchadband/ - loud sounds from Brighton...

This is an 18+ event
Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

