Robot Heart Throb w/ Mars FM, Broken Robots

Sleeping Village
Wed, 20 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsChicago
$16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$13 Adv, $15 Dos + Fees | 21+

Jared casts Saxophone, Irish tin whistle solos with his explosive ADHD. Luscious flute-playing sings in Midwest emo style. Heart-on-your sleeve lyrics inspired by the likes of Dashboard Confessional and folk artists Kimya Daw...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

