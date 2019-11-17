Top track

Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vernissage Rome inda house wend club 79 exmicca

Club79
17 Nov - 19 Nov
PartyRoma
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Idris Muhammad - Could Heaven Ever Be Like This
Got a code?

About

Venerdì 17 | Sabato 18 - Via Pietro Micca 7a - Vernissage Rome - Club 79 (Ex Micca) – Start 8pm Till 4am

Weekend inda house!

Venerdì Start con live synth set di @francescomellone_ a seguire beat propulsivi e i 4/4 colorati di @clau_diocapizzi e_...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CLUB79.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Frame, Overgivelse, RIVE

Venue

Club79

Via Pietro Micca 7, 00185 Rome Rome, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.