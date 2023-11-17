Top track

Heat with DJs Mike Gushanksy and Charlie Yed

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Heat returns to Gold-Diggers on Friday, November 17 with a dance party featuring DJs Mike Gushanksy and Charlie Yed. Dance floor bangers.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open10:00 pm

