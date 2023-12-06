Top track

IKLECTIK
Wed, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Touch presents,

To have and to hold - For the benefit of IKLECTIK

Wednesday 6 December 2023 | Start: 8:00pm

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before start.

Tickets: £15

In light of the challenges ahead and the potential eviction of IKLECTIK, Touch has put togeth...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Mark Van Hoen, Simon Fisher Turner, Howlround and 1 more

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

