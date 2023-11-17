DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rags DC

Songbyrd
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyWashington D.C.
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

White Durag Presents: Rags DC - The Phantasia Tour After Party!

Join us on Friday, November 17th, from 11 PM to 3 AM at Songbyrd DC for an incredible night of music and vibes. Featuring DJs Trlla Kay, Starboy Yoda, Baspy, and DJ Research, hosted by PreHIS...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.