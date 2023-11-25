Top track

CCCP – Fedeli Alla Linea - Annarella - Remastered 2020

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

20Years in One Night - CCCP / C.S.I. Party

Latteria Molloy
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:30 pm
PartyBrescia
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

CCCP – Fedeli Alla Linea - Annarella - Remastered 2020
Got a code?

About

𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗢 𝗢𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗜 torna alla Latteria con 𝟮𝟬𝙔𝙀𝘼𝙍𝙎 𝙄𝙣 𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏, il suo storico evento / dj set, preceduto da uno speciale show live dedicato a due delle band più influenti della musica indipendente italiana: 𝗖𝗖𝗖𝗣 𝗙𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Latteria Molloy.

Lineup

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.