DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SALTBURN

Rio Cinema
22 Nov - 23 Nov
FilmLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DEEPER INTO MOVIES IN PARTNERSHIP RSA FILMS PRESENT GOOD TIME

Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire.

Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Venue

Rio Cinema

107 Kingsland High Street, London E8 2PB
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
402 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.