28043 Sounds

Siroco
Thu, 21 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

“Veintiocho vuelve a los escenarios para quedarse, el colectivo recupera la ilusión por la música y plantea un concierto lleno de anuncios, exclusivas, inéditos y toda la música que ya conocéis”

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por 28043 Sounds

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

