Elektra: Charlie Sparks, Parfait & Insolate

E1
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Known for his seamless blends of Acid, Industrial Rave and Psytrance-like grooves, Charlie Sparks returns to East London, but this time presenting his brainchild Elektra.

Building relentless momentum in both his production and performances in recent years...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.

1
Charlie Sparks, Parfait, Insolate and 1 more

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

