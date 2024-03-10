Top track

Helado Negro

La Maroquinerie
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€25.50

About

Super! présente :
HELADO NEGRO en concert à la Maroquinerie le 10 mars 2024

Fils d’immigrés équatoriens, Helado Negro est né dans le sud de la Floride en 1980. Son enfance a été marquée par la chaleur tropicale, l’humidité et les ouragans, le tout réfra...

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Helado Negro

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

