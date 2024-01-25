DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Amy Mason: Free Mason (work in progress)

The Bill Murray
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"A born comic. Can't wait to see her progress to national treasure" Bridget Christie Funny Women - finalist BBC New Act of the Year shortlist

Aged 38, Amy Mason came out as queer and left her husband. She should be embracing her new life, but things keep...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Amy Mason

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.