DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ BENS

La Rayonne
Fri, 23 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsLyon
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

C’est le DJ Urbain N° 1 Français. Avec plus d’1,4 Million de Followers sur TikTok, Dj Bens est l’un des Dj les plus populaire de France. Après un zénith complet à Montpellier et un Olympia Complet à Paris en 2022, Dj Bens se lance dans une tournée concert...

Tout public
Présenté par CITRON DORÉ et Antidote, en partenariat avec NRJ.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Bens

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.