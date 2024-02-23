DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
C’est le DJ Urbain N° 1 Français. Avec plus d’1,4 Million de Followers sur TikTok, Dj Bens est l’un des Dj les plus populaire de France. Après un zénith complet à Montpellier et un Olympia Complet à Paris en 2022, Dj Bens se lance dans une tournée concert...
