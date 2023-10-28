DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Saturday Night Fever at the Skyloft on top of the Virgin Hotel New York

Skyloft on top of the Virgin Hotel NY
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJWilmington
From $40.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday, October 28th join us for a Saturday Night Fever, a disco-themed Halloween party, at the brand new Skyloft Rooftop on top of the Virgin Hotel New York with music by Chachi! Overlook NYC's skyline and dance the night away.

Dress Code: Costumes

Presented by HalloweenWeekend.com.

Lineup

Chachi

Venue

Skyloft on top of the Virgin Hotel NY

33 West 29th Street, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
700 capacity

