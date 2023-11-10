DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
INDIE INDIE INDIE is an all new two-day weekender (November 10 - 11th) featuring indie rock/pop bands we like. In a venue we like. With people we like.
Gotobeat is excited to team up with The Strongroom Bar to welcome a lineup of new indie talent on Frida
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.