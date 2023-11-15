Top track

Keep It Cosmik

Nostalgic Orange

Notting Hill Arts Club
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nostalgic Orange are a jazz metal fusion band consisting of some of

London’s finest jazz musicians. Expect a twist to the norm and unique

journey through the worlds of progressive rock, metal, jazz fusion and way

beyond.

Led by Ben Vize on keyboards, a Read more

Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.

Lineup

Nostalgic Orange

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

