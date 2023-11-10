DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Live at the Amersham

The Amersham Arms
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come to see a night of exhilarating new music from 4 different alternative rock groups. Bringing together different elements of the bands' self-defining genres creates a show nobody should miss.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by CaidenThomasMusic.

Lineup

The Roadies, Amber, BrokenHertz

Venue

The Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

