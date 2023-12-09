Top track

Electric Feel / Nuit Indie & Modern Pop

Supersonic
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L'Electric Feel de retour!

L'Electric Feel vous embarque dans un voyage au sein d'un kaléidoscope de pop solaire et de rythmes électroniques nocturnes. Sélection de ce que l'indie pop a fait de meilleur ces 20 dernières années!

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

