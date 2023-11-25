DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cléa Vincent + DJ set Los Fanfarons / Yeahman

Studio de l'Ermitage
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
From €13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Attention, coups de coeur !

Avec ses textes francs et inspirés, ses mélodies aux accroches imparables et ses clips singuliers, Cléa Vincent a planté un décor néoromantique original, un univers dansant et sensuel qu’elle a déjà emmené sur les scènes des qu Read more

Alliance Française de Paris.

Lineup

Cléa Vincent, Orsso aka Yeahman

Venue

Studio de l'Ermitage

8 Rue de l'Ermitage, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

