very good™ mondays: Halloween Spectacular

Gold-Diggers
Mon, 30 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Alex Wasily's Very Good™ Mondays is back, this time with featured performances by Pastor Funk, Carlinhos Rocha, Dominique Xavier, Kat Dyson and Stanley Randolph with DJ Stepmom playing 'til late.

This one is not to be missed, as we're bringing back the an

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

2
Pastor Funk, Carlinhos Rocha, Dominique Xavier and 2 more

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open8:00 pm

