Acropolis Cinema: Wang Bing's YOUTH (SPRING)

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 18 Nov, 1:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Acropolis Cinema presents the Los Angeles premiere of Youth (Spring) (Dir. Wang Bing, 2023)

Youth (Spring) is a documentary driven by the thrum of industrial sewing machines — just like the lives of the young garment workers it portrays.

~

~

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open12:30 pm

