Heaven My Hell: Immersive Halloween Experience

ArtSect Gallery
Thu, 26 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Welcome to our novel multi-disciplinary immersive & collaborative event for Halloween 🦇 🎃

From 3pm - 11pm traverse an iconic IRL & digital utopia containing:

Sustainable Fashion Marketplace

Digital Art

AR, VR & CGI

AI horror film screenings

ArtSect Gallery

Lineup

4
NEO 10Y, Quarry, Tommy Deepfake and 4 more

Venue

ArtSect Gallery

83 Smeed Road, Tower Hamlets, London, E3 2NR, United Kingdom
Doors open3:00 pm

