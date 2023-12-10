DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Los Angeles Filmforum and GYOPO present Hayoun Kwon: Virtually Real.
Artist in person! Commissioned in part by Los Angeles Filmforum, through a generous grant from the Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts.
For full information, visit:
