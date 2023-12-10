DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LA Filmforum: Hayoun Kwon – Virtually Real

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:30 pm
FilmLos Angeles
From $5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Los Angeles Filmforum and GYOPO present Hayoun Kwon: Virtually Real.

Artist in person! Commissioned in part by Los Angeles Filmforum, through a generous grant from the Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LA Filmforum and GYOPO.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

