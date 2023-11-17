Top track

TC & the Groove Family, Pariss Elektra - Bossfight

TC & The Groove Family + Franz Von + Madame Claude

Band on the Wall
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TC & The Groove Family are a 10-piece collective whose music celebrates the coming together of cultures, and the community that music can provide for everyone.

Originally formed in Leeds, their sound reflects the diverse musical and cultural backgrounds a...

10+ U16's accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Band on the Wall.

Lineup

Madame Claude, Franz Von, TC & The Groove Family

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

