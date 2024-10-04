Top track

Stålfågel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arch Enemy & In Flames

Manchester Academy
Fri, 4 Oct 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsManchester
£43.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Action! Presents

Arch Enemy & In Flames – Co-Headline

+ Special Guest Soilwork

All ages (Under 14’s to be accompanied by an adult 18+ at all times)
Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

In Flames , Arch Enemy, Soilwork

Venue

Manchester Academy

Manchester Academy, Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
2600 capacity
Accessibility information

