Desire

HYD w/ E_DEATH, Folie (SV 6 Year Celebration)

Sleeping Village
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$19.57

Desire
$15 Adv, $18 Dos + Fees | 21+

An SV 6 Year Celebration Show!

“All it takes is a flame.” Hyd aka Hayden Dunham unveils their debut LP CLEARING, an album of dynamic, seductive and texturally-rich pop songs that signals a new dialogue of destruction and ren...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

