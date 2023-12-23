Top track

The Night Before Christmas - A Gospel Service 🎄

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Sat, 23 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baby, it's cold outside... so come eat, drink & be merry while listening to a live Gospel Choir in Shoreditch this Christmas!

Expect a good, old-fashioned Xmas knees-up with all of your favourite holiday classics performed live, followed by two soulful la...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

