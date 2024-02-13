DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rachael Lavelle

The Waiting Room
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rachael Lavelle is a Dublin born singer and composer who captivates audiences with her arresting voice and humorous observations on existence. Merging classical and contemporary influences, her hypnotic live performances blend electronic soundscapes with s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Venue

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

