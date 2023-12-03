DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swinging Sundays

Teatro Franco Parenti
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:30 pm
PartyMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Arriva al Parenti la domenica più swing di Milano! Lezione di ballo, musica dal vivo e soprattutto tanta social dance!

Nata sei anni fa da un’idea di Quelli di Via Oldrado, Swingin’ Sundays è un format conosciuto e amato da tutti gli appassionati del gene...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Teatro Franco Parenti Società Cooperativa di Impresa Sociale.

Venue

Teatro Franco Parenti

Teatro Franco Parenti, Via Pier Lombardo, 14, Milano, città metropolitana di Milano 20135, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

