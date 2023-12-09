DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗛𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗬 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗢𝗪𝗡 🥵🖤
Per la prima volta a 𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗢𝗩𝗔 arriva 𝗨𝗥𝗕𝗔𝗡 𝗛𝗨𝗕, il nuovo party pronto a farvi ballare e godere come mai prima 🪐
Tutto il meglio dell’urban nostrano e internazionale, mixato a cassa dritta per farv...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.