DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TORETTA STILE

Monk - Sala Teatro
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJRoma
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Si avverte nell'aria l'atmosfera di Natale che preannuncia l'arrivo del tradizionale appuntamento con Toretta Stile del 7 dicembre.

Rinnoviamo la nostra devozione all'Immacolata Celeste e annunciamo con sommo gaudio che torneremo a celebrare questa ricorr...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.