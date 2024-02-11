Top track

Sunday Tribute - Franz Ferdinand

Supersonic
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Les dimanches du Supersonic

Tous les dimanches, le club rock de Bastille rend hommage à des grands noms de l’histoire du rock en organisant ses mythiques soirées "Sunday Tribute".

Cette semaine, on fête les 20 ans du premier album de Franz Ferdinand !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

