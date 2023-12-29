DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dolphin Hyperspace Residency Night 1

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
December 29

Dolphin Hyperspace ft. Justin Brown

Devin Daniels

Claymaker

Dolphin Hyperspace is a Los Angeles based electro-jazz duo led by saxophonist Nicole McCabe & bassist Logan Kane. Widely known for legendary concerts featuring instrumental madness...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dolphin Hyperspace

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

