DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hollywood Entertainment presents a secret Halloween fan favorite with a spooky preshow! Our secret feature is a lovingly made documentary tribute to one of the season’s strangest subcultures— presented tonight in one of its first LA screenings and first in
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.