Hollywood Entertainment presents A Halloween Secret Feature

Brain Dead Fabrications
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:30 pm
FilmHollywood
$11.33
Hollywood Entertainment presents a secret Halloween fan favorite with a spooky preshow! Our secret feature is a lovingly made documentary tribute to one of the season’s strangest subcultures— presented tonight in one of its first LA screenings and first in Read more

Presented by Brain Dead and Hollywood Entertainment
Brain Dead Fabrications

3819 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90026, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

