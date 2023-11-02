Top track

Simon Joyner - One For The Catholic Girls

Simon Joyner & The Sirens / Julie Odell /Yes Selma

Static Age Records
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Simon Joyner is a world-renowned American singer-songwriter from Omaha, Nebraska who has released albums on independent labels since the early 90’s. His music is often compared to Leonard Cohen, Lou Reed, and Townes Van Zandt for its exploration of dark th Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

Simon Joyner, Julie Odell

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

