Zombie Fest Halloween Party

Highwater Rooftop NYC
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $17
About

FRIDAY NIGHT HALLOWEEN PARTY @ HIGHWATER ROOFTOP - ZOMBIE FEST!

The Highwater Rooftop bar opened recently at Hotel Indigo's new Wall Street location (120 Water Street), which is an elevator trip away from stellar snapshots of Lower Manhattan's historic bu

Presented by Halloween Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Highwater Rooftop NYC

120 Water Street, New York City, New York 10005, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

