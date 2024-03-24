Top track

Chris Staples + Zulabard

Dabadaba
Sun, 24 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Chris Staples - Golden Age
About

With his sixth full-length album, “Cloud Souvenirs,” American singer-songwriter Chris Staples offers up a slew of indie/folk melodies — not only nurturing the restless heart and curious soul, but also providing a portal for the listener to sit, immerse and...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
Lineup

Chris Staples, Zulabard

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

