Rugby World Cup Final

Between The Bridges
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
SportLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Watch the Rugby World Cup Final at Between The Bridges!

Join us in our heated indoor venue The Pier to catch all the action on our MASSIVE screen! Book now to secure your first drink for free!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

