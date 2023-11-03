Top track

Large Brush Collection - Tell Me Again

Texas Arbor Day: Large Brush Collection / Virginia Creeper / Geranium Drive / Sunrosa

Radio Coffee & Beer
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Play To the Plants PresentsTexas Arbor Day!

Music by: Large Brush Collection • Virginia Creeper • Geranium Drive • Sunrosa

Plant Pop Up by Eden House Botanicals

Visual projection art by Triptendo

All Ages

Presented by Radio East.

Lineup

Large Brush Collection, virginia creeper

Venue

Radio Coffee & Beer

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

