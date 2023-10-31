DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

As Above So Below Halloween Party

Green Light Social
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJDallas
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us October 31st at Green Light Social Dallas, TX for FREE Haloween Party

This is a FREE Show with a RSVP Ticket

VIP Tables Contact 469-928-4430

2 Floors to Party on, Multiple DJs

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Next Level Events.

Venue

Green Light Social

2625 Floyd Street, Dallas, Texas 75204, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.