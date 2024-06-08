Top track

Mt. Joy - Silver Lining

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MT. JOY

CHALK
Sat, 8 Jun 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mt. Joy - Silver Lining
Got a code?

About

The Philadelphia quintet—Matt Quinn [vocals, guitar], Sam Cooper [guitar], Sotiris Eliopoulos [drums], Jackie Miclau [keys, piano], and Michael Byrnes [bass]— take their name from the quiet rural town in southwest Pennsylvania, about four hours f...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Mt. Joy

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.