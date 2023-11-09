Top track

Rifle - Warfare

RIFLE - 'Under Two Flags' Release Show

The George Tavern
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8

Rifle - Warfare
About

Night Terrors hosts RIFLE for a special performance to celebrate the release of forthcoming record 'Under Two Flags' at The George Tavern on Thursday 9th November.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Night Terrors.

Lineup

Rifle

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am
150 capacity

