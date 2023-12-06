DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chumpsmas: Rose Matafeo & Friends

Whereelse?
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

So here it is Merry Chumpsmas...

Rose Matafeo and her (festive?) friends will be rolling into town for one night only.

Door at 7pm.

Timings are subject to change

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Chump's Comedy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Rose Matafeo

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

