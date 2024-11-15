Top track

Eddy de Pretto

Arkea Arena
Fri, 15 Nov 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€36.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Eddy de Pretto signe son grand retour ! Deux ans après son dernier album "À TOUS LES BÂTARDS”, certifié disque d’or, le chanteur revient avec “CRASH CŒUR”, nouvel album à paraître le 17 novembre.

Présenté par Talent Boutique

Lineup

Eddy De Pretto

Venue

Arkea Arena

48-50 Avenue Jean Alfonsea, 33270 Floirac, France
Doors open6:30 pm

