Top track

California

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Lagoons

Soda Bar
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

California
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

The Lagoons are the musical project of Los Angeles-raised multi-instrumentalist brothers Ryan and Joey Selan. Their unique blend of indie rock, jazz, and electronic music first received internationa Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

The Lagoons

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.