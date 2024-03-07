Top track

Kendra Morris w/ The Silvertone, City Soul Collective

Soda Bar
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Kendra Morris

There’s something undeniably out-of-time about both Kendra Morris and her indelibly cool new album I Am What I’m Waiting For (Karma Chief Records). It combines rough-hewn powerhouse vocals with arrangements that betray both an extensive record collection a Read more

Event information

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kendra Morris

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

