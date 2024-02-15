DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pour sa première soirée officielle à Petit Bain, Gonzaï s’associe aux vieux potes post-tout du 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗰 𝗠𝗲́𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 qui annoncent leur soirée de clôture après 11 ans d’existence intense.
Pour cette soirée logiquement nommée 𝙀𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙘 𝙚𝙩 𝙈𝙖𝙩,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.