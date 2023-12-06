DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Cave de Pauline - dégustation

Bar à Bulles
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
WorkshopParis
€33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Atelier oeonologique avec dégustation de 4 vins issus de l'agrilculture biologique et biodynamique. Dégustez ces belles cuvées avec des accords mets-vins et profitez des planches charcuteries fromages et planches végé. Découvrez les plus beaux terroirs fra...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.

Venue

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.