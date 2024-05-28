Top track

Styleto - Les visages et les odeurs

Styleto

La Cigale
Tue, 28 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après l’annonce d’un “minitour” sold-out en 2 minutes, Styleto poursuit son aventure sur scène en 2024 avec de nouvelles dates de concert dans toute la France.

Avec sa voix singulière et ses titres aussi solaires qu’intimes, Styleto continue d'imposer pas...

Tout public
Présenté par Arachnée Productions.

Lineup

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

