Boiler Room: Leeds

Location TBA, Leeds
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLeeds
From £17
About

Leeds: this February, we’re back & we’re cooking something huge. Featuring some of the UK’s most celebrated selectors, alongside a Grammy nominated special guest MC.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.

Venue

Location TBA, Leeds

Leeds, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

